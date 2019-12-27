Crimes run from murders to threesome sex

MURDERS, drugs seizures stand out among the serious crimes while eyebrows were raised over a threesome orgy that went wrong and attempt to smuggle baby crocodiles this year.

The crime that caught the most attention was the murder of Wong Sie Tuang, a well known tailor in Kuching, whose body was found inside a piece of luggage at Kampung Pangkalan Baik, Bau on July 19.

His body stuffed into a suitcase was found by a villager at around 7.30pm while fishing at the river.

The locked luggage, measuring two by three feet, was opened by Fire and rescue Department personnel who rushed to the scene.

The deceased was blindfolded, with his head, hands and feet bound with a yellow adhesive tape.

As the news of the murder spread like wildfire on social media, main suspect, a 28-year-old, Chong Kong Liang went to the Kuching District Police Headquarters to give his statement. He was arrested on the same night at the police station.

On July 20, police raided a house in Stampin and arrested a second suspect, a 56-year-old female former staff of the deceased around 9.30pm. She was later released when her remand expired.

On Aug 1, Chong Kong Liang, was charged with Wong’s murder at the Bau Magistrate’s Court under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

No plea was taken from the accused after the charge was read to him before Magistrate Noraini Ahmad and the case is still ongoing in court.

Four days prior to Wong’s murder a body of a man was found on July 15 in a ditch along the Kuching – Samarahan expressway.

The deceased who was later identified to be Damian Wati, 20, was lying face down in a shallow pool of water, was discovered by a member of the public near the Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute.

According to Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern, the deceased sustained wounds under his right eye, chin, neck and jaw.

The case is classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. The police arrested five suspects in connection with the murder in the following days.

On Aug 1, no plea was recorded from Keithson Imang Tuba, 19 years-old, Ryan Mccallister Raedy (19) and Raymondson Ding Tuba (24) when the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code was read to them at the Kota Samarahan magistrate court.

All three were not represented and are now under remand at the Puncak Borneo Prison, as murder is a non-bailable offence.

The other two suspects, were released on court bail of RM5,000 with one surety following the expiry of their remand. This murder case is also ongoing in court.

In Miri, the disappearance of a businessman George Tang Kee Luang, 60, on June 29 gripped the city.

According to his family, Tang was last seen in Piasau industrial area with his lorry.

Four days after no news of Tang’s whereabouts, his family called for a press conference at the family’s residence in Lutong.

At the press conference, Tang’s family offered RM10,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to the discovery of Tang and his lorry.

The same day at around noon, a fisherman made a shocking discovery of a decomposed half body of a man at Sg Pabong near Suai, apparently the other half was eaten by crocodiles.

Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah called the family of Tang to identify the body based on a long pant and a belt on the body when found.

No one from the family however recognised the items, which prompted the police to take DNA samples from Tang’s family which later came back positive after over a month of waiting.

On Aug 15, police made a breakthrough with the arrest of six individuals aged between 23 and 46 to facilitate the investigation.

Police had also recovered the victim’s lorry which had been dismantled and kept hidden in the bushes in Tukau, Bakam.

A car – a Perodua Myvi used by the suspects to transport the body from the murder scene to Sungai Suai in Niah was also seized. Police also detected traces of blood inside the vehicle.

Lim told a press conference on Aug 19 that police had also recovered a knife and an iron rod believed to have been used in the murder of Tang.

After over a month of investigation, police were finally able to piece together the missing puzzle.

According to the police on June 29, the victim received a call from the suspects who asked to meet him at Batu 1 in Kuala Baram. However, upon arriving there, the suspects assaulted Tang with an iron bar before killing him with a knife.

The suspects then drove Tang’s body in a car to Niah and dumped his body into Sungai Suai.

The motive of the crime was to cover the misappropriation of payment for materials Tang supplied to one of the suspect’s employer.

And on Aug 29 — two months after Tang’s murder, the suspect, Zulfaldy Shafieq Ali, 27 was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the murder of Tang.

The section provides mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The police made some notable successes in their seemingly never ending fight to stem drugs trafficking in Sarawak this year.

The biggest success this year is the arrest of three local men in their thirties in Miri and the seizure of more than RM400,000 worth of drugs and properties in a series of raids in the beginning of October.

The arrests and seizure on Oct 2 the police smashed a major drugs trafficking ring in Sarawak.

In Sibu the list of crime started on a lighter note when on Jan 2 Sarawak Forestry Corporation lodged a police report on an attempt to smuggle five baby crocodiles through a courier service.

The hatchlings were packed in two boxes with the contents labeled as fish.

The trick failed when the boxes were blocked after Customs Department at Sibu Airport found the crocs inside .

The courier service company then informed the authority after the parcels were returned but neither the sender nor recipient was apprehended and the fate of the baby crocs remains a mystery.

The crime that rocked Sibu was committed on Mar 24 when a 34-year-old married woman was stabbed in her private part with a knife after a threesome with her lover and his wife went wrong.

The victim who is a cleaner at Sibu Central Market was stabbed by his lover’s wife, 46, in the incident at a rented room in Lajong Road here between 8 and 9.30pm.

The suspect Ting Hai Hua knew that her husband Maram Mebang who is 17 years her junior had a mistress.

In fact it was Maram’s idea for the three to have a threesome which Ting agreed to.

The couple first had sex before Maram switched to his mistress and that had enraged Ting who exited the room and came back shortly after with a knife.

She stabbed the victim’s private parts before fleeing the scene but was apprehended by her brother-in-law who stayed at another rented room.

Ting was handed over to police along with the knife used in the crime.

On Aug 8, a 47-year-old teacher in Sibu fell prey to parcel scam and she lost nearly RM400,000 to not one but two men who proclaimed their love to her.

The victim befriended both men through Facebook.

Both men used the usual tactic to deceive the victim by claiming that they had sent her parcels containing gifts which she must pay certain amount of money in order to release the items.

The victim only realised she was scammed when the gifts did not arrive as promised.

On Oct 14, anglers fishing at a private wharf in Lanang Road stumbled upon a man’s body with more than 10 bricks tied to its torso.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit had confirmed that the body was identified as Markus Binsan @ Junai, 29, from Fatu Kolo, East Timor in Indonesia.

He said that the case was reclassified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code after police obtained the post mortem result on Oct 22 which found that the victim died of strangulation.

A female witness who was detained to facilitate the investigation had told the police that she saw four men fighting with the victim on a fishing boat docked in Belawai on Oct 9.

Police believed that the suspects who were foreigners had left Sibu immediately after the incident.