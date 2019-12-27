Dr Annuar says scrapping of critical allowance bodes ill for public health services

SIBU: Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health, Dr Annuar Rapaee says the federal government’s move to scrap critical service incentive (BIPK) for newly recruited doctors, dentists, pharmacists and nurses starting work from Jan 1, 2020 does not augur well for public health clinics and hospitals in Sarawak where 99 out of its 170 clinics are still without doctors.

He was responding to news posted in online portal that new doctors, nurses and other professionals joining the civil service, starting Jan 1, 2020 will no longer be getting BIPK.

The critical allowance was introduced by the government in 1992 for jobs that were difficult to fill but a 2019 review found that these jobs no longer met those criteria.

According to the online news report, the Public Service Department (JPA), in a statement, had said the abolition of BIPK will only apply to new government servants beginning work from Jan 1, 2020.

JPA reportedly said those already enjoying the BIPK will not be affected.

Under the current scheme, government doctors receive a monthly BIPK of RM750.

To this, Dr Annuar said: “In Sarawak, the data in June 2018, showed that only 116 medical posts were filled out of 269 posts, which constitutes only 43 per cent of the posts filled. And 99 out of 170 clinics (in Sarawak) are still without doctors.

“For coronary artery bypass operation at Sarawak General Hospital – elective case can be 12 to 18 months’ waiting. And five years ago, it was less than six months waiting.

“Additionally, if one looks at Oya Polyclinic here, the average waiting time to see a medical officer (MO) this year is 60 to 80 minutes with total waiting time 110 to 140 minutes.

“The total number of MO is now 24.”

The Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research added: “To me, with the facts and figures showing the long waiting time for patients to see doctors, long waiting list for coronary artery bypass operation, many clinics are still without doctors in Sarawak – how can they say that these jobs no longer meet those criteria (difficult to fill and had low recruitment)?

“In my view, this just does not add up or provide any justifications for BIPK to be abolished.”

He recalled that Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had stated that the public healthcare system needed a boost as it was currently underfunded, understaffed, underpaid, overworked, overstretched and with facilities overcrowded with patients.

Dr Noor Hisham had said this in response to the Auditor-General’s report, which stated that 41.3 per cent of patients had to wait six hours at emergency units because of the lack of facilities, low budget and personnel shortage.

Dr Annuar, said that the situation shows that while the workload has increased, the number of doctors has not increased proportionately with the workload.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Medical Association tweeted that the decision to cut critical allowances would demoralise healthcare professionals who were overworked, understaffed, and underpaid.

The executive committee of the Islamic Medical Association Malaysia (IMAM) also opposed the scrapping of the allowance, saying this gave the perception that public healthcare services are no longer critical.