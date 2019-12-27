Dr Sim: Removal of critical service allowances detrimental to healthcare services

KUCHING: Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is worried that the cancellation of the Critical Service Incentive Payment (BIPK) by the Public Service Department (JPA) would destroy the well-established medical services that had taken years to build, causing disastrous consequences for patients.

He hopes that the federal government could reconsider its position with the Malaysia Medical Association and to take medical staffs’ needs seriously.

“Many doctors and members of the Malaysian Medical Association have voiced their surprise and unhappiness about the allowance cut.

“Nevertheless, the salary of medical doctors in public hospitals are still far below to doctors in private hospitals, earning five to 10 times less than medical doctors in private hospitals,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Sim shared that, back then when he served at public hospitals, allowances including critical service incentives accounted for about 50 per cent of the monthly income.

He emphasised that there was a need of good quality doctors in public services in order to maintain a good public health care system.

“The key to good health care services are the medical personnel. With the cut, we not only lose more experienced personnel but also discourage good one from joining in the future.

“It will be worse for rural medical services in Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Sim has raised his personal view to the Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, who had agreed to bring up the issue again in the Federal Cabinet for discussion.

He added that meanwhile the state government will continue to pursue healthcare autonomy under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) aggressively.

JPA deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Suhaime Mahbar had explained that the abolition of the BIPK involving 33 service schemes was because it no longer met the criteria for granting the allowance.

He said in a Bernama report that BIPK was introduced in 1992 due to low recruitment in certain sectors at the time and to attract graduates to join public service.

“However, nowadays, we have received 24,756 applications for medical officer posts, exceeding the employment requirement of 15,268,” he was quoted as saying.

The JPA also explained that the abolishing of the BIPK only affected new intakes, beginning from Jan 1, 2020.

It said that those who have been receiving the BIPK would not be affected and would continue to enjoy the critical allowance according to the rates set out in Service Circular No 17 of 2007, until they leave the service.

Under BIPK, doctors, pharmacists and dentists are paid a fixed allowance of RM750 in addition to their monthly salary, while for nurses it is up to 15 per cent of their monthly basic salary.