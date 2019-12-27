Fatal accident claims life of teen motorcyclist

KUCHING: An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car at Kampung Semeba – Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong here this morning.

According to State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the car was heading from Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong to Kampung Semeba when the accident occurred at 8.10am.

“The motorcycle ridden by the deceased, Steven Nanam, was heading in the opposite direction and had suddenly cut into the lane of the car, causing the accident,” said Alexson in a statement.

Due to the collision, the motorcyclist was trapped under the car, suffering serious injuries to his head and body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers from the Sarawak General Hospital.

The vehicles have been brought to Padawan district police headquarters traffic station for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.