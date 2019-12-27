Gas leak scare in Miri

MIRI: Members of the public were alarmed to hear a hissing noise due to a gas leak at Bandar Baru

Permyjaya Commercial Centre here today,

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Head of Zone 6 Miri Senior Superintendent I Law Poh Kiong said the department received a call about 5.51am and immediately responded to the emergency.

“A team of seven firefighters from the Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) led by Senior Fire Officer II Hana Razali rushed to the scene shortly after receiving the call,” he said.

The operations commander later reported that the incident involved only a small gas pipeline leak.

“The fire department is only monitoring and controlling the location while waiting for Sarawak Gas to arrive to repair the gas pipeline,” said Lau when contacted by The Borneo Post.

The gas supply was cut off by Sarawak Gas Distribution Sdn Bhd later to eliminate the chances of an explosion occuring.

Meanwhile, the DUN Senadin Service Centre stated it was also closely monitoring the incident after being notified by concerned members of the public.