Let’s all help in stopping substance abuse — MP

MIRI: Cooperation of all is needed to curb substance abuse, says Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said substance abuse affected everyone, young and old. There were even cases of a grandmother and a pregnant woman caught and tested positive for drugs.

“Drug-related issue can happen to anyone. It is important that we help each other, have strong religious belief, and help to send someone affected to rehabilitation centres. There is no shame in doing so to help them get back on track,” he said during his visit to Kampung Muhibah (Ladang 3) in Niah yesterday.

Later at the function, he announced a RM5,000-grant for Kampung Muhibah neighborhood committee.

He was also at Rumah Donny Bayong at Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman in Lambir to pay his last respects to a former headman (Bayong Angai) who passed away in Kuala Lumpur, aged 73.

Lukanisman then proceeded to Rh Kudang, Bakas in Sibuti to check out a road project built at a cost of RM100,000. He then proceeded to Rh Agan Nuuh in Niah to check on the 26-door awning project of a longhouse, which would be completed next month.

He also visited Kpg Kepayang Tiris to check on the community hall which was upgraded at a cost of RM80,000, and then to Kpg Masjid Tiris to also check on the RM100,000 upgraded community hall. He ended his visit at Kpg Lubuk Buinih for a meet-the-people session.