Motorcyclist dies in early morning accident

KUCHING: A motorcyclist, 37, died early Wednesday morning after crashing into a road divider at the Mile 13 roundabout of Kuching-Serian road.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said that the victim was heading to Kuching from Serian at 2.15am when tragedy struck.

The impact of the incident threw him off his machine, and seriously injuring his head.

Medical personnel from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) pronounced him dead at the scene. His body was brought to the hospital for further action.

Police are investigating.