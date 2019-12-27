News gone viral helps heart patient undergo surgery

KOTA BHARU: Not all news disseminated on social media has a negative impact, there are some with positive effects too as proved in the case of those who are ailing and desperately need assistance to undergo expensive surgeries.

Like the story of Afrizam Drawi @ Md Arif, 40, who received netizens’ help to undergo cardiac and heart valve surgery on Dec 15 at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM), Kubang Kerian, after his story was reported by Bernama, later by Sinar Harian and on social media.

“Imagine two days before entering the ward, I had to prepare RM15,000 and the money available was not enough, plus I did not know the status of my welfare aid application – whether it was approved or not.

“Once news of my ordeal was published by Bernama, I began receiving WhatsApp posts along with prayers from people who wanted to donate,” he told Bernama here today.

He also thanked Bernama and all the netizens in the country for their generous contribution to lighten the burden of his family members, including those who are helping his three children with preparations for school, including his eldest son who got an offer to a full boarding school at Sekolah Menengah Sains Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra, Pengkalan Chepa in January.

“I do not know how I am going to repay all this good deeds…,” he said. – Bernama