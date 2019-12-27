Plantation worker survives crocodile attack

LAHAD DATU: A plantation worker survived after a crocodile attack while fishing at Tanjung Batu Beach, Labian on Christmas Eve.

Samad Kanding was fishing at the area with his two friends when he was suddenly attacked by the crocodile about 8pm, causing injuries to his thigh.

The victim then shouted for help and his friends managed to get the crocodile to release its grip on him.

Samad was rushed to the nearest clinic and transferred to the Lahad Datu Hospital for further treatment.

District police chief ACP Nasri Mansor confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, a nine-foot-long crocodile which was sighted on the beach of Tanjung Kubong near Labuan’s historical site of ‘Gedung Ubat’ on Wednesday (December 25) has been captured and handed over to the Labuan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

Perhilitan believed the crocodile had wandered off from its habitat of Kina Benuwa Mangrove Park before it was first spotted by an angler at 6.50 am while he was out fishing.

The discovery of the reptile had gone viral on WhatsApp platform and personnel from the Layang-Layangan Fire station caught the crocodile at 2.18 pm before handing it over to Perhilitan’s officers who assisted the operation, to be released into the wild.

“The crocodile might have been sunning itself on the beach or hunting for food when it was spotted and it might be the one that was previously sighted at the Kina Benuwa Mangrove Park in middle of this year.

“We will put up warning signs in the area for beach goers to stay alert for a possible new crocodile habitat there,” Perhilitan spokesman told Bernama.

This is the third incident of crocodile sighting this year, with the first was at Pantai Mawilla on January 1.