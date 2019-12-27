Police nab two men in the midst of packaging drugs

KUCHING: Two unemployed local men and an Indonesian woman were arrested by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (NCID) of the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) on Tuesday.

IPK NCID Head, Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid said, around 11pm on Christmas Eve, a team of NCID IPK raided a house at Jalan Selangan Batu, here and arrested two male suspects who were in midst packing the drugs on a table in one of the rooms.

When checking the table, the police found 10 packets of translucent plastics containing crystal-like substance suspected to be syabu, one translucent packet containing 8 packets of syabu and another translucent plastic containing of 35 packets of blue plastics containing syabu (weighing 403 grams estimated value at RM60,450.00), 38 pieces Erimin 5 (weighing around 11 grams with estimated value at RM570).

Also seized from the suspects, a scissor and one unit of weighing scale.

In the raid, the police also arrested the third suspect, the Indonesian woman who was sleeping in one of the rooms in the house.

The case is classified under Section 39A(1)DDA 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) DDA 1952

Both will be investigated under Section and 39B of the DDA 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) DDA 1952.

All of the suspects were later brought to NCID IPK for further investigation.

The first male suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine and he will also be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952.

Police records also showed that the first male suspect had 3 past records under Section 12(2) DDA 1952, Section 39(A) DDA 1952 and Section 15 (1) (a) DDA 1952.

Meanwhile, second male suspect also had past records under 15(1)(a) DDA 1952 and Section 39B DDA 1952 and the woman suspect had 2 past records under Section 39A (1) DDA 1952 and Section 12(2) DDA 1952.

All of the suspects have been remanded for 7 days.

The case will be investigated under Section 39B DDA 1952 and if convicted they face death penalty or life imprisonment with not less than 15 strokes of rotan.