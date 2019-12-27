Rehab patient claims fellow resident sodomised him over six times

KUCHING: A resident of the Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) here has lodged a police report against another resident for allegedly sodomising him on Wednesday night.

According to Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, the victim, aged 26, reported that it was the sixth time he had been sodomised by the suspect at the centre at Mile 6 Jalan Penrissen here.

“The victim has undergone a health check at the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Forensic Unit a day after the report was lodged, and the doctor has confirmed that the victim has an anal fissure,” said Aidil in statement today.

Samples have been taken from the victim to be analysed at the Kuching Chemistry Department, while a remand application for the suspect has been approved for seven days until Jan 3, 2020.

“The suspect will also be sent to the hospital to have his sample taken and compared against samples taken from the victim,” said Adil.