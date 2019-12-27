RON97 price up 5 sen, no change for RON95, diesel

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by 5 sen to RM2.63 per litre, while that of RON95 and diesel to remain at RM2.08 and RM2.108 per litre, respectively, effective midnight today until Jan 3.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the retail price of RON95 and diesel for the period should be RM2.33 and RM2.39 per litre, respectively.

“This shows an increase from last week for the retail prices of RON95 which was at RM2.28 per litre and diesel at RM2.34 per litre.

“However, the retail prices for both products are maintained at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre in line with the government’s decision to stabilise the retail prices for petroleum products and safeguard the people’s economic well-being,” it said.

It also said that with the price of both products maintained, the subsidy to be borne by the government for the period Dec 28, 2019 to Jan 3, 2020 is RM117.06 million. – Bernama