TJ: Piracy has killed Iban music industry

BINTULU: Releasing new albums does not promise any profit for local recording artistes, especially Iban singers.

“There is no more profit. Our local Iban singers release new albums just for the sake of releasing an album and to satisfy their hardcore fans,” said Tuah Jili.

A veteran non-Iban singer for the past 23 years, Tuah, popularly known as TJ, said he is sad seeing the state of Iban music industry now.

He said copyright infringement has been a major issue for years. It started with piracy of compact discs (CDs) and video compact discs (VCDs), and now digital piracy is killing the Iban music industry.

“Because of that many Iban singers now can only release singles compared to albums like the old days.

“Recording companies used to ask talented singers to produce single albums, but no more now.

“We have to fork out our own money to produce a single track song if we want to do it now. That’s the sacrifice Iban singers have to endure,” said TJ when responding to a recent statement made by fellow veteran Iban singer Andrewson Ngalai about the scourge of piracy in the Iban music industry.

He said an album was expensive to produce as it needed a big budget. With the music piracy issue, recording companies could not make money and the singers too could not get any royalty from the sales.

“We only focus on single track or compilation albums now just to protect the Iban music industry from extinction,” said TJ, adding that the world had changed, and they had to accept their fate.

He added that people were now just happy to get newly released albums of their favourite singers just by the click of a button (internet). In the past they didn’t mind going to shopping malls or music stores to buy them.

TJ urged fellow Iban singers to come up with their own initiatives to find venues to perform and to promote their songs.

“As for myself, I do not think of making profits anymore. Singing is my hobby, and I sing for fun now. If there is a request I will go. Sadly, piracy has killed the Iban music industry.”

He has released three singles and four compilation albums under two recording companies; TBC and Syarikat Irama Production Sibu.

Among awards he has received are ‘Best Non-Iban Singer Award’ during the Juara Rentak Ruai 2013 (CatsFM), finalist and the Best Performer Award during the 3rd Anugerah Carta Sapa Juara 2016 (RTM Sarawak), and The Most Outstanding Singer during the Anugerah Muzik Sarawak 2017.

He also represented Sarawak in South Korea for ethnic songs performance in conjunction with the Winter Olympic Festival, and received the state-level Anugerah Tokoh Belia Kebudayaan Kebangsaan from the Sarawak government in 2009.