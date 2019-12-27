Trio not bothered by hot weather to watch solar eclipse

MIRI: The scorching hot weather and the glare did not discourage 7-year-old Celine Tiong from watching the annulus (ring) solar eclipse on top of Canada Hill.

“I am happy. I have never seen it before,” she said when met at the scene about noon yesterday.

The student of SJKC Chung Hua Puju was accompanied by her mother Shirley Liew and swimming coach Frankie Ngu.

Ngu, who is from Bintulu is also Celine’s swim instructor. Both of them used analogue camera film to watch the eclipse. Only the three of them watched the eclipse here that occurs every 22 years.

To reduce the glare of the sun, several layers of film were used.

“The first time I saw this phenomenon was when I was little,” said Ngu.

Also known as the ring eclipse, it is best viewed in Tanjung Piai, Johor and Serian.

It started here at 12.01pm and in Sarikei at 11.52am.

The previous eclipse occurred 21 years ago on Aug 22, 1998 in Mersing, Johor.