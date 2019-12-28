Access road to Matang Wildlife Centre to be cleared by Dec 31

KUCHING: The access road to Matang Wildlife Centre is still affected by Sunday’s landslide.

Public Works Department (JKR) in a statement said only one lane of the stretch affected by the landslide is open to road users.

“Work is still ongoing to clear the road. Due to the current inclement weather, it will take some time to open both lanes.

“Please be patient when driving on this road and abide by the traffic management signages at the site. This is because there are no other alternative road available.

“The clearing of the road is expected to be completed on Dec 31,” said the statement.

On Sunday (Dec 22) morning, a landslide there caused the access road to Matang Wildlife Centre to be cut off from both directions.

It was also reported that two overhead cable poles were also affected as a result of the landslide.