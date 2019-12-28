Bank Rakyat, MIS to implement PINK Masjid initiative

KUCHING: Bank Rakyat yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) to implement the Financial Integrity Programme for Mosques (PINK Masjid) in Sarawak.

Bank Rakyat’s chief retail banking officer Dr Mohammad Hanis Osman signed the MoU on behalf of the bank, while MIS, by its secretary, Khalidi Ibrahim, with Bank Rakyat acting managing director Datuk Rosman Mohamed and MIS president Datuk Misnu Taha as the witnesses.

Rosman said the PINK Masjid initiative is aimed at increasing transparency and efficiency of mosques in the state in managing their finances through Bank Rakyat’s digital platform, ‘i-bizRakyat.

“Through this collaboration, the participating mosques will be able to manage and monitor donations or contributions they receive systematically using the digital platform,” he added.

He said Sarawak is the first state to implement the PINK Masjid initiative and Bank Rakyat aimed to get at least 50 per cent or 500 mosques or 50 per cent of existing mosques in the state to participate in the programme next year.

Bank Rakyat will identify the 500 mosques and will assist them with the i-bizRAKYAT registration, he said, adding that the collaboration was in line with the government’s vision of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB 2030).

It will also ensure donations received by the mosques are distributed fairly for the development of the ummah, he added. — Bernama