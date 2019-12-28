Kebun Beradek Semilang road upgrade to benefit over 5,000 villagers

KUCHING: Residents of five villages under Santubong parliamentary constituency will be able to enjoy good road accessibility through the upgrading project of Jalan Kebun Beradek Semilang, which will begin end of next year.

Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the RM45 million project would benefit over 5,000 villagers from Semilang, Beradek, Tiang Api, Sungai Pinang, and Tanju.

“Once this 17km road is completed, we plan to build a road linking them to Tanjung Bako.

“The planning and surveying works will be completed by April, and the tender will be called in June.

Hopefully by August or September we will start the project, which will be completed in 18 months,” he told reporters after chairing a briefing with state Public Works Department (JKR) and representatives from the five villages yesterday.

Wan Junaidi said the briefing was held to ensure that the project is done according to the wishes of the villagers.

“We discussed the road alignment to make sure everyone is satisfied.

The previous plan does not meet certain requirements of the villagers,” he said.

He said the road project had been long overdue…since he becameSantubong MP in 2004.

“These five villages are almost isolated from mainstream development. But if you go across the Sarawak River, you can see Muara Tebas fully developed with industries and roads. If you go beyond the peninsula you can see the development in Kota Samarahan.

“That is why I wanted to build roads in this area but I could not get the priority before,” he said.

JKR Sarawak assistant director (rural development) Awang Mohd Fadillah Awang Redzuan was among those present at the briefing.