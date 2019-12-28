Mass polio vaccination launched

TUARAN: The Health Ministry yesterday launched a mass immunisation campaign after a three-month-old boy from here was confirmed to have contracted polio, 27 years since the disease was eradicated from the country.

Stage Health and People’s Well-being Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said children aged five and under in Sabah would be given oral polio vaccine in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said the polio vaccination drive would be carried out in stages to keep Sabah free from polio.

To achieve this, he said the Sabah Health Department (JKNS) would expand its polio vaccination campaign to all districts in Sabah especially among those at risk.

“The main objective of the campaign is to get all children under the age of five to be given oral polio vaccination and to prevent the occurrence of polio infection in Sabah,” he said at the launch of the 2019/2020 Polio Immunisation Campaign at Telipok Ria Apartment multipurpose hall, here, yesterday.

The campaign which commenced yesterday has provided polio vaccination to more than 1,000 children in the area.

The ministry revealed that investigations into polio-infected children living in Sabah had found that 23 out of 199 (11.6 per cent), aged between two months and 15 years, had not received the polio vaccine.

Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said two doses would be given to each child during the mass immunisation drive and the second dose would be given a month after.

“There will be marks on the children’s fingers for us to identify them. Using oral vaccine is an immediate step to stop the spread of polio, and it can be done fast, in a very short period of time,” she added.

During the event which started as early as 7.30am, many activities related to polio were organised to ensure the residents at the people’s housing project understand that there is no cure for polio, and it can only be prevented by vaccination.

As of 2pm yesterday, a total of 1114 children below five years old were given oral vaccine.

During in his speech, Poon encouraged parents to have their kids aged five years and below get vaccinated.

Apart from that, he said it is important to prioritise cleanliness.

“Aside from taking polio vaccine, proper human waste disposal and sanitation can help prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the residents who vaccinated her five-month-old child said she is worried with the cleanliness issue in the area.

Jong May Chan, 26, who has lived in the area for many years said after listening to the talks during the event, she hopes residents will be more cooperative in cleaning their own units and advise their children not to vandalise.

“Some residents throw their rubbish everywhere, while some children are peeing at the staircase. I hope these people will change after this,” she said.

Meanwhile, a couple, S. Lusia Juadis and her husband Yassne Luk said the mass polio vaccination is a good effort from the government in preventing polio from spreading.

They know about the polio case after personnel from Tuaran hospital went to their area, telling them about the event door-to-door.

“My husband took a day off from work and came here today to make sure both our children are vaccinated.

“We have been following their vaccine appointments with the government clinic, but we were told that this mass polio vaccination is important and we are required to participate following the recent case.

“I hope my children will be free from this virus,” said Lusia.