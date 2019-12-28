Abdul Karim: Ministry to investigate Sarawak Cultural Village entrance fee increase

SERIAN: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will probe the increase in entrance fees to Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) in 2020, said its minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

When met by reporters at Tasik Danu here today, he asserted that he was not aware of SCV’s decision to increase the entry fee next year.

“I was not informed of this, since SCV is under the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC). Nevertheless, they should inform us,” he added.

Karim pointed out that there must be a two-tier pricing where locals and foreigners will be charged at different rates, adding that locals should also be given priority and that they should not be charged a high price to enter SCV.

On Monday, SCV announced the change of its entry fees, taking effect on Jan 1 next year.

According to its website, the new price for an adult (aged 13 and above) will be RM85, while a child (aged 2 to 12 years) will be charged RM50.

A RM10 additional fee will be imposed for special admission inclusive of lunch.

At present, the price of a ticket for an adult is RM60 and RM30 for a child.