MMA breathes sigh of relief after critical services allowance cancellation postponed

KUCHING: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) welcomes the government’s decision to postpone a plan to end critical service allowances to new professional civil servants next year.

Thousands of our junior doctors, dental officers, pharmacists, assistant medical officers and nurses who will serve in government healthcare facilities from next year onwards would be affected if the Public Service Department (PSD) were to proceed with this move, MMA president Dr N Ganabaskaran said in a press statement issued today.

“We appreciate that the government is giving time for this matter to be discussed in its next cabinet meeting in January.

“We need long term solutions to address these issues which have been talked about and also reported by auditor-generals. Budgets spent on workforce is an investment. Workforce morale must be looked into. Low motivation and feelings of being under appreciated will affect the delivery of healthcare to our beloved rakyat.

MMA hopes that the views expressed by stakeholders concerning this matter will be taken into account and given due consideration, he said.

The association is also proposing that the government look into the setting up of a Healthcare Service Commission for the healthcare sector tasked to independently promote, drive improvement, increase efficiency and productivity in the quality of healthcare delivery and public health workforce management.

The Public Service Department announced last week that the critical services allowance, which is given to nurses, doctors, engineers, architects and other professionals employed by the government, would no longer be given to new hires next year.

The allowance was introduced in 1992 for jobs that were difficult to fill and had low recruitment.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman tweeted that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had agreed to postpone this move and it would be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

He announced this after meeting the premier on Friday (Dec 27).