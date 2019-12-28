No polio virus in Sandakan – health director

TUARAN: No polio virus has been detected in Sandakan, said Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi yesterday, denying the hoax widely circulated in social media since Thursday.

Many people in Sandakan kept posting on their Facebook, demanding that the government make an official statement regarding the viral issue.

“You don’t believe all these things, kalau ada apa-apa we will make a press statement,” she said when asked about the issue after the launching of mass polio immunisation at Telipok Ria Apartment’s multipurpose hall yesterday.

Earlier this month, the Health Ministry announced that a three-month-old male infant from here was confirmed to have contracted polio, 27 years since the disease was eradicated from the country.