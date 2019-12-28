PKR Sarawak will consider giving way to Bersatu for seats to contest in, says Baru

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is willing to consider giving way to Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition member Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Bersatu (Bersatu) if the latter needs seats to contest in the next Sarawak state election, which is expected to be held in 2021.

Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian said so far Bersatu has not indicated any intention to contest in seats under PKR in the state.

However, he said the state party leadership would look at the possibility of any request from Bersatu.

“Bersatu at the moment, as far as we are concerned, there is no strong indication on certain areas that they insist on (contesting in).

“But as I’ve said earlier on, we will look at any possibilities (to accomodate) requests from them. You all know they just came in, I think we will also consider (their requests),” Baru told reporters when met here this afternoon.

He said Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition members would prioritise to have candidates that are winnable.

“That is to be the principle we should go by. That not only applies to Bersatu but also for all the (PH) coalition and for us in PKR.

“That is the basis for us when selecting our candidates,” said Baru.

“It’s not a big problem. Yes there are still some overlapping here and there, but I believe and am confident that we will overcome it,” he added.

Asked on the preparation for the state election, Baru said the state PKR has always been ready since last year.

“And we all know the news that is could be as early as April (2020), some said August, September, some said 2021, notwithstanding all these news that we hear, as far as Sarawak PH is concerned, we have always been at the ready and prepared since last year.

“We have on our part, identified some candidates in certain areas. In fact in PKR Sarawak itself we have already instructed and given directive to them (potential candidates) to move on the ground.

“Now have to ‘up the gear’ a bit for 2020,” he said.

Baru said he had given specific instructions to his party machinery to start moving come January 2020.

“I think there is nothing to substitute going down to the ground, to be seen, and to deal with the issues on the ground, and to communicate with the people on the policy of the new government.

“So that’s how we’ll do it for now,” he said.