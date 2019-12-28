Puspen resident cries sodomy

KUCHING: A resident of the Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) here has lodged a police report against another resident for allegedly sodomising him on Wednesday night.

According to Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, the victim, 26, reported that it was the sixth time he had been sodomised by the same suspect at the centre in Mile 6 Jalan Penrissen here.

“The victim has undergone health check at Sarawak General Hospital forensic unit the next day (Thursday), and the doctor has confirmed there is an anal fissure,” said Aidil in statement received here yesterday.

Samples have been taken from the victim to be analysed at Chemistry Department here.

Remand application for the suspect has also been approved for seven days until Jan 3, 2020.