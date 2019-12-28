SUPP Kuching proposes 2 potential candidates for Padungan in next state election

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching has proposed two names to the party’s central leadership as potential candidates for the Padungan constituency in the next state election.

Both Bong Lian Huan and Jong Yean Pin are Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillors.

Following a press conference on Padungan Night yesterday, Bong confirmed that their names had been submitted to the party’s central secretariat.

The three-term MBKS councillor, who oversees Padungan, said he is focused on serving the community and helping the people solve problems.

Given that the federal government is now under Pakatan Harapan (PH), Bong said his role is also for checks and balances, especially on policies affecting the people.

“I continue to work at the grassroots level. We hear what people’s problems are and help them find solutions.

“Apart from monitoring the PH government, we also disseminate information about the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government’s policies,” said the 41-year-old businessman.

He said SUPP would continue fighting for Sarawak’s rights, which have been eroded over the years.

He also pointed out that during the 2018 general election, PH had promised to return Sarawak’s rights but this had failed to materialise.

“They promised to give us 20 per cent oil and gas royalties as well as 50 per cent of tax revenue collected from Sarawak be given back to Sarawak. Until today, they have not fulfilled these promises. So we will continue to fight for our rights.

“SUPP is a Sarawak-based party and we will always put Sarawak first, safeguarding the interest of Sarawakians,” he added.

On SUPP’s chances of wresting back Padungan from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Bong replied, “It all boils down to the choices made by voters.”

“There are two governments (PH and GPS) now, they can compare. I will leave it to our voters to make a wise decision.”

Jong also said he is committed to doing work on the ground.

“I would say we are fully prepared for it. I gather feedback from the ground and reach out to the people.

“When we talk about Padungan, it is not just Jalan Padungan but covers other zones including Main Bazaar, Jalan Sekama, Jalan Ang Cheng Ho, and Jalan Ellis,” said the 45-year-old, who is also a businessman.

Jong said he is concerned about meeting the needs of the community in Padungan.

He said the business community in Padungan is worried about the economic outlook, which could be bleak.

“I am in business myself, so I can feel for them. The economic outlook is not as promising as the business sector had expected it to be.

“Apart from this economic factor, people are also concerned about security issues in Petanak and Ang Cheng Ho,” he said.

Jong pointed out that while the opposition has held Padungan for more than 10 years, some parts of the constituency remained gloomy.

“The people hope to see more development in Padungan,” he said.

SUPP first lost Padungan to Dominique Ng in the 2006 state election when he was with Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

Current incumbent Wong King Wei from the Democratic Action Party first won the seat in 2011 and was re-elected in 2016.