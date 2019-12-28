Technology helps blind receptionist diversify skills

MIRI: Mastering new technologies has enabled hotel receptionist Barnabas Aling to diversify his skills in many areas.

The 32-year-old, who is visually impaired, studied information technology (IT) at the Malaysian Association for the Blind in Kuala Lumpur in 2010 after completing his Form 6.

“I was the only student from Sarawak at the time and after finishing my certificate, I continued to learn IT,” he said when met at Pemanca Wilson Siang Lim’s Christmas open house in Lambir on Thursday. Barnabas was operating the karaoke system for the open house.

“I will help out if there is a request to operate the karaoke system at events but I do not do this full-time because I am working at the Grand Palace Hotel as a receptionist.

“Through time, I have learned a lot and continue to learn. I’m already used to all these systems so if this software has problems, I can format it myself without having to send it to the store. I can also clone hard disk from the old image system so whatever happens, it will be restored to the old setting after the formatting process,” he explained.

He can also go on the Internet, fill in online forms, type documents, as well as respond to WhatsApp messages with the existing screen reader on his computer or mobile phone.

Barnabas added his skills also encompass repairing mobile phones.