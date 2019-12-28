Wildlife Department unit rescues elephant calf stuck in a hole

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Wildlife Department’s Wildlife rescue unit came to the rescue of a baby elephant which fell into a hole somewhere in Kinabatangan yesterday morning.

The team members had to manually widen the hole the baby elephant was stuck in and physically pulling it out, said Sabah Wildlife Department’s assistant director Dr Sen Nathan.

Dr Sen posted the heart warming rescue mission on his Facebook account yesterday and he also congratulated the team for their quick thinking and action.

“This morning the 27th Dec 2019 while on another urgent mission in the Kinabatangan. Dr Roopan and his team from Wildlife Rescue Unit (WRU) together with Kinabatangan SWD were alerted on a baby elephant that was stuck in a hole,” Dr Sen wrote.

He added that Dr Roopan’s report on the incident stated that the team received a report of an elephant calf fell into a drain and that the cow (mother) is around.

“We immediately rushed to the location and managed to chase the herd including the cow to a distance . The calf was trapped under a broken bridge. The plantation offered a backhoe but it took a long time to arrive.

“As the calf, cow and the herd were getting stressed, team decided to conduct the rescue. We made the hole bigger and managed to manually pull out the calf. We released it and after a few minutes, the Mother came and took the baby elephant and they both joined the herd together,” the posting said.

“Bravo Dr Roopan , Felbor , Misuari and Marbah for a job well done !!

“Would like to thank the Malaysian Palm Oil Council and Orangutan Appeal UK for funding this rescue operation,” said Dr Sen.