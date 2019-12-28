Wong: No shortage of candidates for PSB to field in next state election

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is not short of highly qualified candidates to be fielded for the 12th Sarawak State Election, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“We are still assessing how winnable our candidates are as our party has a big pool of potential candidates that we can tap. We will make the necessary announcements once we determine the suitable candidates for the seats we are contesting,” said Wong.

He shared that their potential candidates included university professors, doctors, government officials and pensioners and community leaders, who want to contest under the PSB banner in the state election.

Wong added that PSB will be fielding candidates for both urban and rural areas, not limiting themselves to Chinese-majority seats only.

“We have not finalised the number of seats we can contest in the state election as it is still in the evaluation stage,” he told journalists when met after at Hiang Thian Siang Ti Temple, Carpenteer Street here this morning.

“We are an independent political party that is not affiliated to any political side, whether its Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or Pakatan Harapan, so we can contest in any seats,” he said when asked on whether his political party would be contesting in the traditional seats of the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party.

Furthermore, Wong gave a resounding “no” when asked on whether there might be a possibility of PSB working with other political parties to face the state election,

Nonetheless, the former Second Finance Minister said PSB was all-set to face the state election and they are only waiting now for the state election to be announced.

The 12th Sarawak State Election must be held before Sept 7, 2021.