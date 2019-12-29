3 youths detained in connection with statutory rape case

MIRI: Three youths are undergoing seven-day remand to facilitate investigation in the rape of a 13 year-old girl from a longhouse near here.

It is alleged that the rape occurred at a plantation near the longhouse at night time on Dec 26 this year.

The three male youths – two aged 16 and one, aged 19 – were arrested on Friday evening, following a police report lodged by the girl’s mother.

The investigation is being conducted under section 375 B of the Penal Code.When contacted, Miri police chief Lim Meng Seah confirmed the arrest of the youths but declined to elaborate further in view of the ongoing probe.