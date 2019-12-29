Aiming for the same target again

Tourism Ministry to attract more tourist arrivals next year after narrowly failing its target of five million tourists this year

SERIAN: Sarawak has set a target of five million tourist arrivals next year despite failing to achieve the same target this year, says Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In presenting this projection, he said the state would run more tourism-related programmes in 2020, as such programmes had introduced many events throughout this year.

“We have been able to introduce so many events this year, and we hope that there would be more events next year – whether they are sports, conference or musical (events).

“Personally, I feel that Sarawak has received more than four million visitors this year. We might not be able to reach the five-million visitors’ target this year, but the tourism industry here would work towards that number (next year),” he said when met by reporters at Tasik Danu here yesterday, where he joined 329 bikers who came together for the Serian Durian Ride 2019 – an event organised by Sarawak Motorcycle Association (Sama).

The convoy had set off from Samarahan at around 12.30pm and arrived at Tasik Danu at 2pm.

This was followed by a ride to Kampung Sorak Melayu, where they gathered to enjoy some durians.

Abdul Karim commended the bikers for having good comradeship with one another – seeing how they congregated for a single event, despite coming from various groups and clubs, and using different types of motorcycles.