‘Carry out thorough chemical analysis of organ samples of dead elephant’

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew has called for a thorough chemical analysis of organ samples taken from the carcass of a sub-adult male Pygmy elephant found dead on Christmas Day at Ladang M4, Melangking Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) in Sukau, Kinabatangan.

Earlier, the animal aged between six and eight years was found to be in a weak condition by plantation workers, and it was dead by 3.40pm the same day when staff of the Kinabatangan Wildlife Department arrived at the scene for investigation and post-mortem examination.

“I was informed of the latest case by the Wildlife Department Director (Augustine Tuuga). Samples from the elephant’s heart, lung, spleen, liver, stomach, kidney and small intestine have been taken for bacterial and toxicology analysis at the Chemistry Department.

(Toxicology is the science that deals with the detection of poisons and their effects).

“I believe the use of advanced equipment can detect and identify any toxic element (if any) present in the elephant samples collected.

“There should be conclusive evidence to determine the actual cause of death if tests are conducted using advanced forensic technology,” she said in a statement issued here, yesterday.

Liew, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, said based on the post-mortem findings, death was likely caused by a pathogenic (infective) agent or possible ingestion of a toxic agent.

“The animal was bloated and there was bleeding from its nostrils and mouth.” The post-mortem began at 11.05am on Dec 27 and ended at 12.30pm.

Veterinarian Dr Roopan, who led the post-mortem, had said that the main cause of death had yet to be ascertained although there were signs of bacterial infection.

Also present were staff of the Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD), Wildlife Rescue Unit (WRU) and police personnel.

Based on a statement from Kinabatangan OCPD Supt Dzulbaharin Hj Ismail, the post-mortem on the elephant did not show any sign of injury or gunshot wound on its body.

“Examination of the internal organs indicated there was possible bacterial infection in the lungs,” he said.

SWD Wildlife Assistant Marbiah Yahya lodged a police report at the Kinabatangan District Police Headquarters on December 26 at 8.05am.

The case is being investigated under Section 37 of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 relating to the act of hurting protected wildlife animals.

Meanwhile, Dzulbaharin had earlier said the elephant showed no signs of trauma to its body.

He said on December 25, the Wildlife Department there received information of an elephant wandering in the Malangking estate.

It appeared to be in an unstable condition.

The Wildlife Department officer who received the report went to the estate and at 3.40pm came across the carcass of a dead male elephant along one of the roads in the estate.

The animal was estimated to be five years old, said Dzulbaharin, adding that police and the Wildlife Department conducted an investigation at the scene.

“Based on the post mortem, there were no signs of injuries to the elephant nor were there any gunshot wounds. The post mortem also revealed that the internal organs showed sings of bacterial infection.

“Seven samples were collected and will be sent to the Chemistry Department to determine the actual cause of death.”