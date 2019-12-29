Club members bring Christmas joy to Old Folks Home

KOTA KINABALU: Residents of the Sri Pritchard Old Folks Home lit up with smiles yesterday when local fan club, Sabah Red Devils visited the nursing home in Kinarut, Papar bringing gifts and goodies for everyone.

A total of 45 club members joined the visit, which was organised under the United Malaysia banner and led by its president Batholomew Jingulam.

They brought various foods and daily consumable items such as clothes and diapers as well as three television sets. The goodies brought joy and smiles to all the residents, while the warmth and care shown brought some of them to tears.

United Malaysia’s Charity and Welfare Committee chairman, Macky Yih, said the charity event was aimed at bringing joy during this festive season to all 82 of the nursing home’s residents.

He also revealed that it was one of United Malaysia’s efforts to give back to the community. United Malaysia is the official Manchester United Supporters Club (MUSC) of Malaysia.

Apart from presenting donations contributed by its members, United Malaysia also celebrated the birthdays of those born in the month of December.

They sang songs and gave presents to all the residents.

Head of operations at the home, Joannes Sipaul thanked United Malaysia/Sabah Red Devils for their visit and contribution. A ‘Musang King’ durian tree was later planted at the home’s compound as a gesture of thanks to the visitors.

Meanwhile, Batholomew thanked the organising committee and management of Sri Pritchard Old Folks Home for giving up their time to help make the event successful.

He also gave special thanks to those who contributed generously including some of the club’s members.

“Aside from activities related to football and Manchester United, we also carry out charity programmes to show that we care.

“Today we see that many of our elderly are neglected. We hope to do more programmes like this to help change this situation in Sabah so that more care and attention can be given to the elderly,” he said.

For the record, Sri Pritchard Old Folks Home needs more than RM50,000 per month to care for its residents.