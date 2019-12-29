‘Cut ministers, politicians’ allowances if necessary’

KUALA LUMPUR: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is of the view that there should be no problem for ministers and politicians’ allowances to be slashed to support the government efforts to better manage the country’s spending.

He said it was important for the country’s finances to be managed wisely, without leakage, abuse of power and corruption, while also managing the development better and benefiting the people.

“If there is a need to cut, then cut (ministers and politicians’ allowances). What is important is that we need to look at today’s needs to manage the country’s finances responsibly.

“If the government today is focusing on combating corruption and abuse of power, spending wisely … we can better manage the development,” he told the press conference after visiting several houses hit by soil movement in Taman Kelab Ukay, Ampang earlier yesterday.

He said the previous administration’s actions that failed to spend wisely due to corruption and abuse of power left a bitter experience for the current government which had an impact on the economy as well as the people.

Mohamed Azmin was commenting on the proposal by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman for the government to cut the allowance of politicians and ministers, following the controversial decision to cut the Critical Service Incentive Payment (BIPK) for new doctors, nurses, engineers and other professionals joining the civil service starting Jan 1.

The Public Service Department (PSD) in a circular dated Dec 20 stated that the BIPK for civil servants in 33 critical services scheme would be abolished for the new appointments from Jan 1, 2020.

However, Syed Saddiq said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had agreed to postpone the abolition of the BIPK, and the decision would be made only after a discussion with the Cabinet at the first meeting in January. — Bernama