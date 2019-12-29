First batch of MPKKPs to number over 2,000

KUCHING: The Ministry of Rural Development has received more than 2,000 applications from throughout Sarawak for the first batch of Federal Village Community Management Council (MPKKP).

Once the Ministry of Rural Development has approved these applications, members of the first 2,000 Sarawak MPKKPs would have to undergo a training course which normally would last one weekend, said Minister of Works Baru Bian.

“It (training course) will commence in the new year (January 2020) … And once the training is done then they are ready to serve.

“That (2,000 plus) would be the first batch of recruitment for Sarawak,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Baru said the Ministry of Rural Development has identified about 5,000 potential MPKKPs to be set up in Sarawak and it would take some time for all of them to be ready to serve.

“So whatever it is, it depends on the longhouses and villages. So in our counting, we have identified a potential of about 5,000 MPKKPs for Sarawak. So the first 2,000 plus is the first recruitment.

“We do hope in the new year they would start to serve. As we have said, these are people who would be becoming the channel of information between the federal government and the community throughout the state, and states throughout the country,” he said.

Baru said allocations would also be provided to each MPKKP to develop or carry out programmes in their respective village or longhouse.

The MPKKP members would be briefed on that in their training course.

“Those are the good things they can expect,” said Baru.

He added that the allocation would only be limited by the amount of budget allocated to the Ministry of Rural Development for that year.

It would be up to the ministry to decide how to disburse the budget applied or requested by each MPKKP, depending on the needs, necessity and urgency.

In November, Baru announced that the federal government will cease to disburse the RM500 allowance to members of the Village Development Security Committee (JKKK) in Sarawak after MPKKP is up and running.

“I don’t think we are going to allocate it anymore. The RM500 allowance for each community leader and village headman under JKKK, there’s no more from the federal government from next year.

“The allocation for 2019 was RM35 million but I don’t think we will be doing that from next year. That’s what I understand,” he said on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in November.