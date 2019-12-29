First modern Iban film to have screening in China

KUCHING: The first-ever modern Iban language film ‘Bunga Ngerembai’ will hit the big screen not only in Malaysia, but also in China, next year.

According to the director Dato Robin Lai, the production is meant to tell the world that Sarawak is capable of producing its own movie in one of its native languages.

“I wish to tell the world that we in Sarawak are modern; we can do whatever other people (elsewhere around the world) can do. There are so many movies out there like the Korean (and the) Philippines, and they don’t speak English.

“They use their own languages, but still, many people around the world watch (their movies). So why not we also produce Iban film (and) let people learn our language?

“I think it is time; if I don’t do this, who else will?” he spoke during a press conference after the announcement of ‘Bunga Ngerembai’ here yesterday.

With a budget of about RM4 million, the film is set for its nationwide and also China screening in May next year – just in time for Gawai Dayak 2020.

The feature is about three siblings whose father is serving a life sentence in prison.

Unable to raise them, their mother is forced to send Sulan and her two younger siblings, Tagok and Jawai, to the orphanage.

The three decide to escape from the orphanage but in their attempt, Sulan gets hit by a car.

Having no other choices, Tagok and Jawai are forced to leave her behind.

The driver of the car happens to be a policeman, who decides to adopt Sulan.

As the years go by, Tagok and Jawai are stuck in the underworld, while Sulan eventually becomes a policewoman.

Fate brings the sibling together again, as the police are pursuing a car theft ring.

Aspiring Dayak actor Robin Gomes who gains familiarity from a Petronas Gawai promotional video, which went viral last Gawai, takes on the role of ‘Tagok’, while Jessy Nana is cast as ‘Jawai’.

‘Inspector Sulan’ is played by Sylvia William.

The movie promises 90 to 120 minutes of fast action, peppered with some comedy.

The scenes have been shot at various locations around Kuching city.

Currently, the film is 40 per cent completed.

Lai said this would be the first modern Iban film in history, where Bahasa Iban is used as the principle spoken language.

In English, ‘Bunga Ngerembai’ means ‘blooming flower’.

Lai said the script and the story originated from Taiwan, but they had been adapted to have ‘local flavour’.

“We are trying to tell the world there is a place called Sarawak. As you can see, maybe all this while the tourism industry here keeps promoting Sarawak as ‘a jungle with primitive natives’.

“I am trying to tell the world we are not like that anymore. The people in Sarawak are actually modern. Whenever some foreigners ask me where I’m from, I would say Sarawak – many still think that we live on trees in the jungle,” he said.

Meanwhile Works Minister Baru Bian, who was the guest-of-honour at the event, lauded the director and the producer, Telbina Technology Sdn Bhd, on their proactive efforts in promoting the film industry in Sarawak.

“I wish to see one day, when Sarawakians would be able to compete in the film industry internationally.

“I am confident that this could be achieved, if we all work together heading towards the same goal,” the minister said.