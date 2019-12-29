Generally positive reactions to labels for festive goods

KUCHING: The Health Department’s plan to carry out enforcement operations to ensure that festive season food products are properly labelled has generally received positive reactions.

Home-based baker Abigail Lim says it is a very commendable effort to increase consumer transparency and safety.

“I hope the Health Department would follow through with this decision and to actually conduct checks, and that they would take concrete steps to actually make labelling of such goods across the industry mandatory.

“As a consumer, I can buy my festive supplies with a better peace of mind, even if it is from a hobby baker since this will make them more liable,” she told thesundaypost.

Lim said the move would likely be based on a trust system as it would be impossible to check on every home baker.

“From observation, there are many casual and hobby bakers who produce baked treats only for festive seasons such as Chinese New Year.

“I do agree that some of the basic information such as the contact information should be mandatory, as well as a consume-by date for things with a longer shelf life like bottled biscuits,” she said.

Lim mostly produces perishables such as cakes and cupcakes that have to be consumed on the same day, so these products are exempt from the labelling requirement.

“I also don’t do mass-produced baked goods that have a longer shelf life so I don’t expect my business to be impacted much, if at all, by this new requirement,” she said, pointing out that her business involved custom baked goods.

“I don’t have labels for ingredients since they change with every order, but I always let my clients know what goes into the products and also advise them on storage and the consume-by period.”

Office worker CJ Tan said the regulation might not be practical for small-scale and seasonal sellers to comply with, citing the example of her own parents, who operate a stall at a local coffeeshop.

“On normal days, they sell local ‘kuih’ and cakes. During festive seasons, they will sell extra festive cookies like ‘kuih momo’, ‘kuih bangkit’, peanut biscuits, and ‘kuih sepit’.

“It is a good move, but I think it should be a requirement for those who can meet the requirement to comply with it. For us small-scale, direct-to-customer sellers, we should be exempted as it would be extra work and extra costs for us,” she said.

Tan was also unsure as how the requirement would affect the business.

“It might probably help in getting extra sales as some (customers) may find it informative and more convincing of the products they buy. But some may not even care about it,” she opined.

As an organiser of bazaars and markets who had frequently dealt with both sellers and buyers of homemade festive treats, Green Heights Mall centre manager Sereni Linggi thought the move was an overall win for both parties.

“I think it is a great idea as buyers should know what they are purchasing and consuming.

“Sellers need to be responsible for what they are letting the public purchase from them and it is a practical way for them to explain more about their products to their customers,” she said.

Sarawak Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim had said that all festive food products, including confectionery products such as cookies usually served during festive seasons, must be labelled in accordance with the food labelling regulations stated under the Food Act 1983 and Food Regulations 1985.

The label must have details such as name and address of the manufacturer, weight, ingredients used and manufacturing as well as expiry dates.

Labels are exempted for food that are weighed, calculated, or measured, and packaged in the presence of the buyer, as well as perishable and ready-to-eat food.

For more information regarding labelling regulations, contact the nearest divisional Health Office or the Food Quality and Security Division of the Sarawak Health Department.

Alternatively, visit the Health Ministry’s website http://moh.spab.gov.my, or BKMM’s Facebook page.