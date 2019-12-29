Hospital board receives RM90,000 for surgery equipment

SIBU: Sibu Hospital Board of Visitors received donation of RM90,000 yesterday.

The donation was handed over to secretary of the board Paul Ling witnessed by Sibu Hospital director Associate Prof Dr Ngian Hie Ung.

The donation was the combined effort of Sibu Member of Parliament Oscar Ling, assemblywoman for Bukit Assek Irene Chang, assemblyman for Pelawan David Wong, Catholic Welfare Sibu and the public.

“Today, we hand over the cheque to Sibu Hospital Board of Visitors to buy a set of Soft Tissue Ultrasonic Aspirator costing RM90,000 for neurosurgery use as the hospital is in dire need of this equipment,” said Wong.

With this equipment, he added, patients here need not have to go to Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching for treatment.

