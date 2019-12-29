Intensive training to beef up 31st Infantry Brigade for 2020 border ops

SIBU: Training would be the core focus for the 31st Infantry Brigade next year to ensure that their missions and operations along the border would run effectively and successfully.

Formed in 2015, the 31st Infantry Brigade is tasked with looking after the security over the land, particularly along the borders.

“That is why it is very important that every member of all the battalions of the Border Regiment under 31st Infantry Brigade undergoes training with utmost commitment, towards being fully prepared for our operations and missions along the border next year,” the 31st Infantry Brigade Commander Brig-Gen Datuk Johnny Lim pointed out during the Christmas/New Year Party hosted by the brigade held at Junaco Camp here yesterday.

Lim also called upon all members of the Border Regiment under the brigade to work closely together, strive to be competent, and make sure that all of them would stay relevant with the times.

“As members of an army organisation, our training and objectives must be carried out with full commitment, accordingly to army rules and the directives from our superiors,” he pointed out.

Some 700 people attended the event, where Lanang MP Alice Lau was the guest-of-honour.

Adding on, Lim also stressed that being a relatively new army organisation, the 31st Infantry Brigade would need special facilities to run their operations, particularly along the borders.

“We need such facilities in view of the operations being run far in the interiors, amidst thick jungles and challenging terrains,” he added.