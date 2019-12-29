Malay-majority village holds Christmas-New Year celebration

MIRI: Kampung Muhibbah, a Malay-majority village in Kuala Baram, held a Christmas and New Year celebration yesterday.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who officiated at the event, commended the village security and development committee (JKKK) for organising the celebration.

“Kampung Muhibbah is a fishing village with around 600 families, where some 75 per cent of the people are Malay.

“Even so, it was indeed good to see the village JKKK has taken the initiative to organise gatherings during any festive season,” said the Senadin assemblyman.

He said such an effort truly reflected the true harmony and uniqueness of multiracial and multi-religious Sarawak.

“All Sarawakians have the freedom to celebrate their religious festivals. Mutual respect and goodwill have always been practised here,” he said.