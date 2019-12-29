No rule barring MPs from standing in state polls — Abdul Karim

SERIAN: There is no law or party ruling barring members of Parliament (MPs) from contesting in state elections, says PBB vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

However, the Asajaya assemblyman opined that they should not be contesting as MPs in the next general election if they were to win the state election as they should not hold two posts at the same time.

“Maybe the MPs feel that it is much better to serve in the state,” he said when met by reporters at Tasik Danu here yesterday.

He said this when asked about speculations that some top leaders from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) who are MPs might contest in the next state election.

PDP supreme council recently passed a resolution to field party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is also Bintulu MP, in the next state polls.