Park at designated areas during deity parade today

KUCHING: The police have advised the public who will be participating in or witnessing the Hiang Thian Siang Ti (Deity of the North) parade today to park their vehicles at the designated areas to avoid traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

Kuching police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement yesterday said the parking areas would be made available on the left lane of Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang and Jalan Padungan, as well as the Saujana car park.

The parade to run from 6pm to 11.30pm is expected to see about 2,000 people and 30 floats taking part. The parade will start and end at Carpenter Street after going through Lebuh Wayang, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan McDougall and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg (Padang Merdeka).

Road closures and diversions will be carried out at Gambier Street heading towards Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Sri Aman roundabout (white cat statue) to Jalan Padungan, Jalan Tabuan heading towards Lebuh Wayang and Jalan Wawasan, and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg to Jalan Barrack.

Police will be controlling the traffic flow at the traffic lights in Jalan Abell-Jalan Padungan, St Mary’s to Jalan McDougall, Jalan Ban Hock-Jalan Song Thian Cheok, the Ban Hock roundabout, and exiting Jalan Deshon.

From 6pm to 11.30pm, road users from Jalan Hospital heading to Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg are advised to continue until Jalan Taman Budaya while road users from Jalan Haji Taha are advised to make a U-turn at the Bulatan Masjid roundabout.

Road users from Jalan Padungan are advised to go towards Jalan Abell and Jalan Petanak while road users from Jalan Ban Hock are advised to go to Jalan McDougall. The police will take action under the Road Transport Act 1987 against those who flout the law.

For more information, call the Kuching Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at 082-221129 (office hours) for more information.