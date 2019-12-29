Sarawak records 225 pct rise in dengue cases

SIBU: The accumulative number of dengue cases in Sarawak recorded a sharp increase of 225.09 per cent this year.

It recorded 2,578 cases between Jan 1 and Dec 22 this year compared to 793 cases in the corresponding period last year.

The number of dengue cases in Malaysia on the other hand recorded a 63.20 per cent increase this year.

According to Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye, there were 127,407 cases recorded nationwide in the period between Jan 1 and Dec 22 this year, compared to 78,066 cases in the corresponding period last year.

He said a few factors led to the increase in cases.

“Change of virus type from Dengue Virus type 1 to type 2 at end 2018 and early 2019; population in urban centres more concentrated hence transmission easier; changing weather with rainy season in between dry, hot spells; and overall cleanliness as among the factors,” he said when contacted through WhatsApp yesterday.

Also, a total of 176 deaths were reported in the same period, compared to 140 last year.

Selangor has the largest number with 70,869 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur/Putrajaya (15,206), Johor (10,682), Kelantan (5,915),Sabah (5,346), Penang (4,087), Perak (3,134), Sarawak (2,578), Pahang (2,802), Negeri Sembilan (2,254), Melaka (2,108), Kedah (1,569); Terengganu (539), Perlis (282) and Labuan (36).