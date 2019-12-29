Smoking ban in Miri eateries

SOME time has passed since the ban on smoking was imposed in public eateries in Miri.

Are smokers sticking to the ban in restaurants, food outlets and coffeeshops in the Resort City?

Coffeeshop towkay Mr Ho has put up anti-smoking posters at his place where there are two stalls with a ‘drinks corner’ at the back.

He also has tables outside on Senior Citizen Street. Business is good, especially on weekends.

“I only have a few tables and I serve men, women and children of all races almost all my life. In the past, smokers would just smoke. These days with the No Smoking sign, fewer people are smoking here. I don’t have to control anyone. But a few will never give up and we know them.

“One or two others do smoke but have been quite good — they just go out and smoke and then come back in to drink and chat.

“More smokers are seen in the street. I’m sure smokers will eventually stop puffing in coffeeshops and restaurants,” Mr Ho said.

Five-foot ways

There are many coffeeshops in Miri which put some tables along the five-foot ways.

As the smoking ban is a Federal Health Ministry regulation, it will take time for people to become aware of it. Many smokers still choose to sit along the five-foot ways, facing the road and even throwing cigarette butts on the roadside.

“Probably, they feel the smoking ban does not apply if they sit outside,” a female customer commented.

“I feel there’re fewer smokers in coffeeshops now. People are generally aware of the ban but this is just my observation.

“If there are children around, we adults should be more careful, especially during holidays when children stay in coffeeshops operated by their parents.

“These kids will inhale a lot of second-hand smoke. Worse yet, they might even learn to smoke.

“Smoking is now a very expensive habit. I don’t want my children to smoke for economic and health reasons,” she added.

Discipline

Smoking used to be a serious problem in schools. Students caught puffing were usually given demerit points or had to pay a fine.

Several years ago, some students were even daring enough to smoke in the school canteen alongside the school workers.

Cikgu Charles Lo was happy to note the disciplinary teachers in his school were doing a fine job.

“Today, fewer students smoke and certainly, they dare not smoke in school. Those who smoke do so only at home or other places.

“A few years ago, they would start smoking the moment they passed the school gates. There were a lot of cigarette butts at the school bus-stop.

“Students nowadays are aware of the health hazards of smoking. I believe they know about young people suffering from lung and nose cancer in recent years.”

Public views

Madam Tiong who runs a food stall in Miri, supports the smoking ban in restaurants and pubic eateries.

“Before, I had to wash dishes and bowls. Many smokers would just throw cigarette butts into the bowls. It was messy and very irritating.

“There were ash trays, yet they just threw cigarette butts into the bowls. Sometimes they even burned my plates – so inconsiderate.

“Whenever I swept my coffeeshop, I could collect quite a lot of the cigarette butts. The floor became so untidy and dirty when the smokers threw cigarette butts around,” she said.

Retiree Mr Chung, a non-smoker, told thesundaypost: “I like to eat in coffeeshops with my non-smoking friends.

“Now that we have retired, we do spend more time in coffeeshops, especially where there’s no smoking.

“We’ll stop going to a place with a lot of smokers. So far, we have found only a few places where the smoking ban is strictly followed.

“I think it’s improving … slowly. When I was still working, almost everyone smoked in the office without respecting the non-smokers. Many of the smokers were found to have lung and stomach cancer and other ailments.”

Smoke-free

Miri restaurants and eateries are not 100 per cent smoke-free. Only hotel restaurants are.

According to Miri mayor Adam Yii, the federal Health Ministry imposed the smoking ban in public eateries.

“I support the ban at public places. Enforcement is still from the federal side. Only they have the power to impose fines,”he said.

The mayor admitted he smoked heavily 10 years ago but has now stopped completely.

“When the law is fully enacted, smokers may only smoke at least three metres from restaurants. Violations can result in a fine of up to RM10,000 or two years’ jail. Restaurant owners also face a RM5,000 fine or one year’s imprisonment if they allow smoking at their premises,” he said.

The actual ban

According to Lesley Tan, in Miri, the ban is on where you can smoke.

“In the UK, you’re not allowed to smoke within many metres of any building or under sheltered walkways leading to railway stations.

“I was told recently after my cataract surgery I had to stay away from people who smoked. That is not easy in Miri.”

He understands smoking is an addiction and is happy he managed to quit years ago. But he pointed out that many people could not, including those he knew, noting: “It’s difficult to control smoking. Who to do it?”

He said nowadays when trying to sell a property in the UK, it was better to say “it’s smoke-free.”

“My son bought a relatively expensive property at cheaper price because the previous owner smoked in every room. All the walls, stained yellow, had to be re-plastered. Other renovations also had to be carried out to make the house habitable.”

A hotel staff told thesundaypost more and more people were looking for smoke-free rooms and the management often received complaints when there was smoking along corridors.

“We hope guests using our conference halls will comply with the non-smoking regulation. Smokers can always go to the designated areas to have a puff. That’s the best we can do.”

While non-smoking signs are strictly observed in Miri, whether people smoke or not is up to the individual.

The fines are hefty. Smokers continue to risk getting fined while the public are constantly exposed to passive smoke. There are health consequences. We all have been warned.