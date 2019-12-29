Tawau Airport criticized over excessive VIP parking spaces

TAWAU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Tawau Public Complaints Bureau has taken the Tawau Airport management to task for designating excessive VIP parking spaces to the extent that compromises the interests of the public who have paid the airport taxes.

The bureau also criticized some dignitaries who simply parked their vehicles on pedestrian walkways with no regard for the safety of the public.

The Tawau Public Complaints Bureau chief Sarah Chang, along with her members Lim Ting Khai, Chau Xing Hong and Lu Ting Hung, inspected the situation at the airport here on Friday upon receiving numerous complaints from the public.

The committee found that the airport management have installed traffic delineators, but the posts did little to improve traffic flow. On the contrary, the delineators have created more confusion for drivers.

The bureau also pointed out that the parking spaces outside the arrival hall have all been designated for VIPs or government departments without a single parking slot for ordinary citizens.

“The airport is seemingly more concerned about providing convenience to high-ranking officers at the expense of the public.”

While inspecting the airport, the bureau committee also noticed an assistant minister’s vehicle being parked on the pedestrian walkway without considering the safety of the public or tourists.

The bureau reminded the airport management that ordinary citizens were the largest users of the airport, who have paid the airport taxes and other necessary fees.

“The salaries of high-ranking officers are paid by taxpayers. Does the airport management not understand the logic?

“The salaries of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) were also paid by airport users but this ill treatment is what they receive in return.”

The bureau urged the airport management to rectify the issue or they might file a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in order for the commission to investigate whether there was power abuse involved in the reason the Tawau Airport was seemingly more concerned about the interests of high-ranking officers than members of the public.

The bureau also asked the present government, especially the elected representatives of Tawau, whether they received preferential treatment from the airport management.

“Is their pledge to prioritize the people’s interest during the election is just an empty slogan?” they queried.

