Three illegals detained in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Three foreigners were arrested in an integrated operation on Thursday led by Kota Kinabalu District Police.

The trio did not have any identification documents while 15 individuals were inspected at four locations around the city centre during the Ops Bersatu PATI from 2pm to 8pm.

The operation was also joined by the National Registration Department (JPN), Immigration Department, Rela, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), Malaysia Civil Defence Force and Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), monitored by the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC).

Twelve of the 15 inspected were released after they were found with adequate identification documents and supporting testimony from family or employers, who provided proof of identification card and original passport for verification.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief, ACP Habibi Majinji said police focused on areas around the city centre due to the prevalence of illegal immigrants.

“Suspects brought into custody are between 15 and 42 years old. Foreigners held for further questioning and investigation were all from the Philippines,” he added.

Habibi said the case would be investigated under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Members of the public are urged to channel any relevant information to nearby police stations or through social media, namely IPD Kota Kinabalu official Facebook page or through WhatsApp at 0192182729.