Uggah: Education fund to be set up to assist Bukit Saban students selected for higher education

KUCHING: An education fund to assist Bukit Saban students selected for higher education will be set up next year, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah said that both he and Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat would contribute to the fund, with the idea came about during a dialogue session with about 130 people.

“For Chuat and myself, we want Bukit Saban students to be able to compete with others. We certainly want them to have very good education. When they have good education, they can have better jobs and standard of living,” Uggah said.

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban state assemblyman, said during a Christmas and New Year dinner organised at a local hotel, here, last night that students in Bukit Saban can play their part in contributing to the development and progress of Betong Division and Sarawak as a whole.

On the other hand, Uggah also informed that he would assist in setting up a band for club members are possess musical talent, so that they can perform in functions and celebrations.

Among those present were Datin Amar Doreen Mayang, Chuat and his wife Datin Claudia Regina Janting, a political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu and the club chairperson Roseline Mapong Sabai.