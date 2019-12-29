Wisma Putra confirms 5 members of Malaysian family injured in road crash in Egypt

PUTRAJAYA: Five members of a Malaysian family were involved in a road crash in Egypt last Saturday (Dec 28).

The crash occurred at 11 am local time while they were on their way from Hurghada to Cairo, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement here today.

It said all of them were reported to be injured and were sent to the Suez Canal Hospital and the Children Hospital, Cairo, for treatment.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Cairo is extending the necessary consular assistance to the victims and will continue to monitor their development,” it said. – Bernama