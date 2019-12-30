Bird’s nests worth RM2.1 million seized

Customs Department foils attempt to smuggle bird’s nests through Kuching International Airport

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department recently seized RM2.108 million worth of undeclared bird’s nests bound for Hong Kong.

The department in a statement yesterday said the items were detected during a scan of eight consignment boxes at Kuching International Airport’s outbound loading bay cargo centre on Dec 27.

Further inspection of the boxes found them to contain packages of processed bird’s nests weighing 210.86kg in total.

The boxes were supposed to be transported onboard two commercial flights to Hong Kong via Kuala Lumpur, added the statement.

It said further inspection showed the items did not a Customs 2 export document as well as the necessary permits and documents from other relevant agencies.

It also said the bird’s nests, which it described as ‘high quality’, were meant for sale in the international market.

“The modus operandi was to make use of commercial air transportation to avoid detection from the authorities and having to pay a high levy.”

The case will be investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Custom 1967, which provides for a fine of not less than 10 times the customs duty or RM100,000 whichever is higher, and not more than 20 times the customs duty or RM500,000 whichever is higher, or up to five years’ imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, the department said information related to smuggling activities or those involving prohibited or controlled items can be channelled via its toll-free hotline 1-800-88-8855 or at http://aduan.customs.gov.my, or at the nearest Customs office.