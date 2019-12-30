Comply with entry rules – Immigration

TAWAU: The Sabah Immigration Department has urged all parties including airlines, travel agencies and the Chinese embassy to advise visitors from China to comply with Malaysia’s immigration regulations.

Its director, Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin (pic), said this was to address, among other things, the issue of Chinese tourists failing to get their documents checked at immigration counters when entering the country.

The Sabah Immigration Department together with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and the Sabah Tourism Board have also taken proactive steps by placing warning signs in Mandarin at various places around the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

KKIA also makes public announcements in Mandarin to prevent such matters from occurring, he said in a statement here yesterday.

On Saturday, the Tawau Sessions Court sentenced four Chinese women to 18 days in prison after they pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 24 (2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, for failing to report to the Immigration counter upon entering the country.

The penalty for the offence comprises a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or a jail term of not more than five years or both, upon conviction.

The sentence took effect from December 10 this year, the date the women were arrested.

According to Muhamad Sade, all the women entered Sabah via Malaysia Airlines flight MH395 from Shanghai, China, which landed in Kota Kinabalu on December 4, at 6.15 am.

On the same day, they boarded flight MH2121 at 7.40 am and arrived in Tawau at 8.25 am.

However, he said the women had failed to report to any immigration counter, especially the transit counter at KKIA, to get the relevant immigration endorsement indicating that they had entered the country legally.

“All the women were detained on December 10 while they were having their passports checked for the return flight to Shanghai via Tawau International Airport,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Apas Division Youth chief Lim Ting Khai has slammed the Immigration Department and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) for their poor judgment in handling the issue of four Chinese women tourists who were detained for 18 days in Tawau for failure to obtain the entry stamp on their passports upon arrival, which has inevitably caused damage to Sabah’s reputation and tourism industry.

Lim said the tourists, Zhang Qingsi, 23, Wang Xiali, 25, Wu Jingting, 24, and Liu Ling, 22, arrived at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on December 4 and somehow bypassed immigration during their transit to Tawau.

After spending their vacation in Semporna, the four returned to the Tawau Airport only to discover that their passports had no stamp and were then detained for 18 days since December 10.

The tourists originally had to wait till December 31 for their case to be heard but the Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri David Wong had instructed the hearing date to be advanced to Saturday (Dec 28), where they were freed with the 18 days spent in detention.

Lim said it was common sense that the four Chinese tourists had no intention of flouting the law and they could not be blamed entirely for bypassing the immigration clearance at KKIA because there were no personnel from the Immigration Department, airport or airline to guide them to the immigration counters.

He pointed out that the Immigration Department should have notified the State Government, especially the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, immediately after knowing the Chinese women’s mistake of not getting their passports stamped was unintentional, instead of detaining them for 18 days.

“The ordeal will definitely scar them for life.

“The tourists will tell everyone back home the poor treatment they received in Sabah and this is bound to affect our tourism industry.”