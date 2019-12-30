Compound awaits errant smokers from Jan 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The smoking ban at all prohibited areas including eateries will be fully enforced effective Jan 1 and individuals found smoking at these premises will be subjected to a compound of RM250, said health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

However, he said, for the first time offender, the compound could be reduced to RM150 if payment to be made at any district health office within one month from the date the compound was issued.

He said for the second offence, there would be no reduction to the compound and a full payment of RM250 would be imposed, while those committed the third and subsequent offences, they would be charged with a higher compound of RM350.

“Under Regulation 12 of the Tobacco Control Regulation (PPKHT) 2004 (amended) 2018, owners of the eateries must ensure that their premises are smoke-free and they are also prohibited from providing amenities for smokers such as ashtrays and shisha services.

“For enforcement purposes, beginning Jan 1, the owner of the premises can be compounded up to RM250 for the first and second offences while for the third and subsequent offences, they will be slapped with a higher compound of RM350,” he said in a statement today.

He said the owners should ensure that there were adequate ‘No Smoking’ signage clearly displayed in the premises.

The cooperation and support of all parties, especially the Ministry of Housing and Local Government was essential to ensure smooth implementation of the Tobacco Control Regulations (PPKHT) 2004 this Jan 1 for the sake of health and well-being of Malaysians, he said.

He said that the Ministry of Health has gazetted all food and beverages outlets nationwide as “No Smoking’ area effective Jan 1, 2019, with an educational enforcement period in place for 12 months.

Smokers who wish to quit smoking they can seek advice at all mQuit smoking services available at all government health clinics and hospitals across the country or any privately-funded private mQuit smoking facility.

More information can also be obtained via the website http://jomquit.moh.gov.my or call 03-8883 4400. – Bernama