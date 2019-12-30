Countdown Fiesta 2020 kicks off with myriad of musical, dance performances for revellers

KUCHING: The three-day Countdown Fiesta 2020 kicked-off at Kuching Waterfront last night with a myriad of musical and dance performances for revellers.

It started off with live performances by Revolution Band and Intan Buskers performing well-known songs.

The Darul Hana Musical Fountain came soon after, with its synchronised water and light show to music.

The light rain did not dampen revellers from being dazzled and delighted with the musical fountain’s colourful show.

Countdown Fiesta 2020 continued on with a concert featuring performances by Majlis Seni Sarawak (MSS) Junior Orchestra and well-choreographed traditional dances from various cultural troupes.

A line-up of local artistes took part in the concert, including Aden Kundang, Raquel Then and Nurfarahanim Muhammad.

Tourists visiting Kuching city joined in the crowd, enjoying the various colourful performances at the fiesta.

When met by reporters, Pascal Finkbeiner from Germany said he enjoyed the amazing performances from different cultures.

“I like it, it is really great to see different cultures worked together and (their) performances are amazing. It is really a great event here (tonight).

“This is my second time here in Sarawak – the reason why I come here for the second time is because I really enjoyed the food and the culture here. (Besides), my partner’s family is also from here,” he added.

Finkbeiner was joined by his partner Edwina Mercer from England and their colleague Berta Moya from Spain.

Kuching-born Mercer commented that she enjoyed seeing Kuching youths managed to learn about their traditions and performed various traditional dances at the fiesta.

“I really like (to see) young people are learning the traditions, and we came here just in time to see them perform. They are amazing.

“Kuching Waterfront has been a lively area, and I like the changes made to the waterfront as it has been developed so much since my last visit here – and I think the fountain show was amazing,” she said.

Meanwhile, Moya enjoyed the mix of modern and traditional performances.

She opined that it was a great way to keep the traditions alive and well, at the same time making it fun for everyone.